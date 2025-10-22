NEW YORK -- Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the UN and non-resident Ambassador to The Bahamas Tariq Al-Bannai signed on Tuesday two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) on political and economic collaboration.



In a statement to KUNA, Al-Bannai said the first memo aims to establish a mechanism of bilateral political consultations between Kuwait and The Bahama's Foreign Ministries.



It's to enhance consultations during periodical meetings, on diplomatic level, to share views about consular economic and cultural issues, along other topics of common concern, in a manner that would strengthen friendship and collaboration between the two sides, he noted.



The memo seeks to expand bilateral cooperation in investment, trade, tourism, infrastructure, communication and education, as well as sharing expertise and information and developing projects, he pointed out.



Al-Bannai expressed Kuwait's pride of cordially relations with the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

He affirmed signing the two memos came within the framework of the two sides' leadership keenness on expanding ties in a way that serves mutual interests and achieves sustainable development.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2025. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).