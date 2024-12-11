NEW YORK -- The State of Kuwait reaffirmed on Tuesday its backing to all international efforts aiming to prevent and end conflicts, alleviate human sufferings and enhance global security, stability, prosperity. Diplomatic Attache of the Kuwait Permanent Mission to the United Nations Rashed Al-Abhoul said this during a special UN General Assembly session on coordinating UN global humanitarian efforts.

The number of people in need of humanitarian assistance has tripled over the past five years to reach nearly 40 million people, Al-Abhoul regretted.

He called for financing the UN Central Emergency Response Fund to help it provide humanitarian and relief aid to people in need everywhere in an effective and coordinated manner.

He pointed out that Kuwait will host launching of the Global Humanitarian Overview for 2025 with the participation of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

This initiative stems from Kuwait's belief in the importance and centrality of the international humanitarian action, the diplomatic atteche said.

He touched on the humanitarian situation in Lebanon due to the Israeli occupation aggression of the Arab country. Lebanon is facing its worst social and economic crisis in decades and is hosting the highest percentage of refugees compared to the population in the world, he regretted.

According to Lebanese official figures 1.3 million people have been affected by the recent Israeli escalation and there over 900,000 internally displaced persons, both Lebanese and Syrians, in the country, he said, adding that Lebanon rebuilding efforts will be the greatest challenge in the coming period.

Al-Abhoul argued that the widespread violation of international humanitarian law remains the biggest obstacle facing efforts to help and protect people in conflict zones. 2024 is the bloodiest year for humanitarian workers worldwide, he said.

"At a time when we need to support and strengthen the efforts of humanitarian workers, we are now witnessing systematic arbitrary practices aimed at thwarting these efforts, as at least 330 humanitarian workers have been killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023," he lamented.

The diplomatic attache expressed Kuwait's condemnation of the continued Israeli occupation's targeting of international humanitarians, schools, civilian facilities and humanitarian aid convoys in the Gaza Strip. He emphasized that conflict prevention is an imperative to ensure the sustainability of the world.

He called for opening all humanitarian crossings in the Gaza Strip immediately and without conditions.

The Kuwaiti diplomat urged the UN Security Council to adopt a binding resolution under Chapter VII to impose an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and force the Israeli occupation to stop its genocide and forced displacement of the Palestinians and allow the unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid into the Strip.

