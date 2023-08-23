ABU DHABI - Dubai Chamber of Commerce revealed Wednesday that the GCC was the top export and re-export market destination for its members globally during the first half of 2023.

Kuwait was ranked as the second top destination for members' exports with a total value of 12.4 billion dirhams (USD 3.3 billion), the chamber said in a press release.

Saudi Arabia was named the top destination for members' exports, with the total value recording year-over-year growth of more than 15 percent to reach 35 billion dirhams (USD 9.5 billion, it said.

Qatar came third with a total of 12.4 billion (USD 3.3 billion), while Oman had the fourth place with 7.8 billion dirhams, according to the release.

Exports and re-exports to Egypt reached a total of 5.3 billion dirhams (USD 1.4 billion), and exports to Iraq soared to 4.7 billion dirhams (UAS 1.2 billion).

President and CEO of Dubai Chambers Mohammad Lootah said the diversity of the members' export and re-export markets reflects their flexibility in responding to rapidly evolving global market conditions.

Lootah was quoted in the release as highlighting the vital role of Dubai International Chamber's representative offices and the introduction of various commercial investment opportunities.

