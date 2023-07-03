AMMAN — The Kingdom's exports of fruits and vegetables saw a 24 per cent increase during the first half of 2023 compared with the same period of last year.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture's spokesperson, Lawrence Al Majali, January through June saw 193,000 tonnes in exports, compared with 156,000 tonnes exported during the corresponding period last year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Majali attributed the growth to the ministry’s promotion of agricultural exports through facilitating processes, as well as the opening of new markets facilitated by the Jordanian Palestinian Agricultural Marketing Company (JPACO), which offered proprietors of Jordanian agricultural products the opportunity to showcase their competitive advantages in terms of quality and demand in international markets.

Majali also noted the recovery of Jordan's live sheep exports, with the volume of exports to Saudi Arabia reaching 130,000 head in the past two weeks, accounting for 24 per cent of the year’s total live sheep exports.

