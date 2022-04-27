Muscat – The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR) is investing RO11.05mn to establish fish markets in various governorates this year in efforts to develop the fisheries sector, support fishermen and increase national income.

An official of MAFWR informed that the ministry has started developing the fisheries sector according to a comprehensive plan. “The ministry is investing more than RO11mn to develop the fisheries sector, which includes building wholesale and retail fish markets and fish gathering centres with high-quality design and equipment.”

According to the official, the ministry has already started operating four fish markets, one in the wilayat of Quriyat in Muscat, one each in Mussanah and Barka in South Batinah and the fourth in the wilayat of Izki in Dakhliyah.

Fourteen markets are currently being developed in various governorates, including the wilayat of Khasab in Musandam, Rustaq in South Batinah, Seeb in Muscat, Al Kamil Wa al Wafi in South Sharqiyah, and Mahout in Al Wusta.

MAFWR is also developing three markets in North Sharqiyah in the wilayats of Dima Wa al Taien, Mudhaibi and Bidiyah, one each in Al Halaniyat Islands and Salalah in Dhofar, one each in Bahla and Adam in Dakhliyah, and two in Dhahirah in the wilayats of Yanqul and Dhank.

The ministry is currently conducting a study on the prospect of setting up four fish markets in the wilayats of Haima in Al Wusta, Al Hamra in Dakhliyah, and Khabourah and Liwa in North Batinah.

