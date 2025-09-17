MUSCAT: The Indian Embassy in Oman launched the India-Oman Network, a ‘track 1.5’ platform, envisioned as a smart plug-in to our classical platforms of partnership promotion between the two nations.

Pankaj Khimji launched the official logo of ION. In his address, Khimji pointed out the importance of partnership between Oman and India and said there is more in the pipeline.

Faisal bin Abdullah al Rawas, Chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the trade volumes and joint investments between the two nations display the significance of the partnership between the two nations. “Omani entrepreneurs have been active in the Indian market. OCCI is there to support all initiatives,” he said.

Invest Oman highlighted the initiatives offered to the foreign investors in Oman.

On the occasion, the Ambassador of India, GV Srinivas, said, “As we gather here today, envisioning the future trajectories of both India and Oman, we recognise the immense potential for collaboration between our two nations.” He said India aims to achieve developed nation status by 2047.

“Simultaneously, Oman is steadily realising its Oman Vision 2040 — a blueprint for sustainable and diversified economic growth. Both countries are embarking on transformative journeys, unlocking opportunities that beckon us to collaborate, innovate and grow together.” Oman's Vision 2040 focuses on economic diversification, aiming to build a knowledge-based economy and expand its industrial capabilities. He said India’s booming tech industry and skilled workforce can play crucial roles in sharing expertise and driving innovation.

He noted that this end-to-end synergy ensures that any opportunity, from the smallest entrepreneurial endeavour to the largest industrial contract, is adequately harnessed.

Sectors like tourism, education and health services were highlighted during the presentations.

He noted that the India-Oman corridor, a mature relationship with 70 years of formal diplomatic relations, 200 years of close engagement, and 5000 years of historical linkages, stands as a fertile ground ripe with opportunities, fostering collaboration and strategic partnerships in various sectors. To capitalise on these prospects, establishing the India-Oman Network emerges as an essential initiative. “This platform aims to strengthen bilateral ties through the five T’s emphasised by Prime Minister Modi: Trade, Technology, Tourism, Talent and Tradition. Here's why this network is relevant and needed: holistic engagement, efficient communication with an emphasis on digital communication, synergistic partnership, trade and investment promotion, dynamic information access, and cultural and knowledge exchange.

According to the ambassador, the India-Oman Network, with its ambitious approach and comprehensive design, serves as a strategic conduit for enhancing bilateral relations and facilitating substantial collaborations.

It is expected to function as a transformative platform through dynamic online engagement and private sector integration by having the platform actively involve the private sector in the policy-making process, ensuring that government strategies are well-informed and practically grounded.

“By channelling inputs from businesses and entrepreneurs, it helps shape policies that are both forward-looking and responsive to market realities. This feedback loop enhances the effectiveness and relevance of governmental actions,” said the ambassador.

It is to bridge the gap between intention and action by providing real-time updates, resources and communication channels.

