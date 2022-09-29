RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has achieved the highest result in its history according to the E-Government Development Index (EGDI) published by the United Nations since its launch more than 20 years ago.



Saudi Arabia has ranked 31st this year, 2022, compared to 43rd in 2020.



It was among the best-developed countries in the world in the first sub-index of e-services within 193 countries, achieving the 32nd ranking ; scoring 82% in 2022.



The results of the EGDI were announced on Wednesday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.



This index is considered the most important international indicator that measures the development of digital governments in the areas of e-services, telecommunications infrastructure, and human capital worldwide.



Saudi Arabia came among the best countries in the world in terms of providing government services information and providing/sharing open government data to citizens and business sectors by 100%.



The report also commended the maturity of government digital regulations, reaching 96%, and the quality of digital specifications for government services reached a distinguished score of 94%, while the availability and spread of digital government services reached 81%.



It has advanced 23 places globally in e-participation and consultations directed to individuals and business sectors to explore their views on legislation and regulations that have economic and social impact.



The report commended Saudi Arabia’s exceptional performance in all areas of e-government development, as it has achieved the biggest leap among similar countries economically and socially.



The city of Riyadh ranked fourth in the world in the use of technology and its applications within the “very high range” classification among 193 cities around the world.



Minister of Communications and Information Technology and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Digital Government Authority Eng. Abdullah Al-Sawaha expressed his sincere thanks and gratitude to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and to Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, for the support and empowerment provided by Saudi Arabia’s government to advance the digital transformation process.



He also pointed out that the leaps that Saudi Arabia has made in the index are a result of the efforts of the government agencies, and the adoption of modern digital solutions by launching many initiatives and products to serve the beneficiaries.



Eng. Ahmed Al-Suwaiyan, governor of Digital Government Authority, expressed his pride in the achievement of Saudi Arabia, appreciating the unlimited support that the digital government has enjoyed through the executive programs of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.



The Vision contributed to achieving development in all areas to serve beneficiaries, including the digital transformation programs and projects.



This had an impact on Saudi Arabia’s progress in the index through many reforms that contributed to developing the quality of life for individuals; improving competitiveness and ease of doing business for companies, and enhancing the efficiency of government work.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).