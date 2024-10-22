Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of Education, outlined the UAE's educational transformation, and emphasised the nation's historical commitment to education as a driver of comprehensive development.

She highlighted the shift from basic access to quality education towards developing higher-order skills and instilling values, in response to the needs of a future, high-tech economy.

This came during a session where Al Amiri met with participants in the 2nd Global Government Leaders Programme (GGLP) at the Zayed Education Complex – Warqa, as part of a series of field visits that take them around various government entities and national projects to learn about the UAE’s best practices and success in various strategic sectors.

Sarah Al Amiri said, “The ongoing transformation of our educational sector is centred on cultivating essential skills and values, preparing students for continuous learning and adaptation in a dynamic, competitive global landscape,” noting that the Ministry is refining assessment methods to measure not just knowledge, but also the essential skills required for the future workforce.

Al Amiri discussed a number of key initiatives carried out by the Ministry of Education in recognition of the growing influence of technology, including integrating technology strategically to support both students and educators, while empowering students with critical thinking skills to navigate the digital world responsibly.

“The Ministry is also working to embed Emirati values and culture within the curriculum through activities that promote acceptance and cooperation,” she added. “At the same time continuous professional development for educators is prioritised, with customised training programs and new educator diplomas."

The Ministry of Education recognises the importance of aligning education and curricula with the needs of the UAE's various industries, Al Amiri noted. To this end, the Ministry works closely with the Ministry of Economy as well as higher education institutions, to ensure that the educational framework cultivates the specific skills required in priority sectors.

This collaboration includes aligning applied streams of education, such as vocational training, with industry credentials and skill requirements. This collaborative approach aims to equip students with the practical skills and knowledge necessary to contribute effectively to the nation's economic growth.

The Global Government Leaders Programme, jointly organised by the Government Experience Exchange Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development (MBRCLD) operating under the Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, empowers first- and second-tier government leaders from participating countries. By sharing the UAE's successful experience in government performance, the program equips participants with practical tools and models to enhance their institutions' future readiness and effectiveness.

Participants in the 2nd cohort of the Global Government Leaders Programme come from 31 countries, namely: Azerbaijan, Mongolia, the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, Bermuda, Ethiopia, Georgia, the Maldives, Andorra, Kyrgyzstan, Egypt, Barbados, Romania, Costa Rica, Madagascar, the Seychelles, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Fiji, Rwanda, Senegal, Colombia, Paraguay, Brazil, Turkmenistan, Guyana, Brunei, Malta, Zimbabwe, Serbia and the UAE.