RIYADH — The Foreign Ministers Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council member states has reviewed efforts for enhancing joint Gulf action as well as the latest regional and international developments.



According to a statement following the Council's 153rd session held in Riyadh Wednesday, the ministers were briefed about the work by specialized committees and their efforts to implement the vision of King Salman for boosting GCC work in various fields.



They also reviewed work by previous ministerial committees, including the technical committees since the GCC 152nd session, and GCC joint work and implementation of resolutions passed by GCC leaders in their last summit.



They asserted the importance of GCC’s solid stance against terrorism and cooperation to combat all forms of terrorism, violence, and radicalism, including a commitment by members to continue their work as part of the international coalition to combat the so-called IS (Islamic State), and all international and regional efforts against terrorist organizations.



They affirmed their support for all measures taken by Saudi Arabia to protect its security and stability and to confront all those who may be tempted to prejudice its security and stability and the safety of its citizens and residents within its territory.



The foreign ministers also praised the efficiency and ability of the competent security services in Saudi Arabia in dealing with a wanted criminal in Jeddah, who blew himself up, wounding a number of security men.



They welcomed the announcement by the United States about the targeting and killing of the leader of Al-Qaeda terrorist network, Ayman Al-Zawahiri, who is one of the masterminds behind terrorist operations in Saudi Arabia, the United States and a number of other countries killing and maiming thousands of innocent people of different nationalities and religions.



The Gulf ministers stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation and rallying international efforts to combat and eradicate the scourge of terrorism, calling on all countries to cooperate to protect innocent people from terrorist organizations.



They condemned all terrorist operations in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan targeting innocent civilians and civilian facilities such as schools, places of worship, and hospitals. They stressed the solidarity of the Gulf Cooperation Council with Afghanistan in fighting all terrorist organizations and enhancing security and stability in its territories.



They praised the results of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' meeting with US President Joseph Biden, and the meeting of Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Prince Mohammad bin Salman with the US President during his visit to the Kingdom last July in Jeddah.



The meeting was held at the GCC general secretariat in Riyadh. Saudi Foreign Minister and current session president of the council Prince Faisal bin Farhan and GCC Secretary General Dr. Nayef Al-Hajraf co-chaired the meeting. Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah headed the Kuwaiti side.

