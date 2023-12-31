Recent government statistics reveal a noteworthy 20% surge in Kuwait’s cosmetics imports, reports Al-Qabas daily.

Between January and November 2023, the total import value reached approximately 89.5 million dinars, marking a significant increase from the 74.9 million dinars recorded during the same period in the previous year.

Cosmetics industry experts attribute this growth to the sector’s remarkable success and popularity in recent years. They emphasize that the cosmetics market, recognized as one of the largest and fastest-growing, has exceeded expectations. The continuous introduction of innovative products, coupled with effective advertising strategies, has played a pivotal role in boosting sales.

According to experts, the increasing significance of self-care and health among consumers has contributed to the rising value of the cosmetics industry. The trend suggests a continued expansion of the sector in the coming years.

Key categories driving this growth in the cosmetics market include skincare products, hair care items, makeup, perfumes, hygiene supplies, and deodorants. The same statistics underscore a significant overall increase in imports, totaling around 8.6 billion dinars over the last nine months, reflecting a noteworthy rise of 600 million dinars compared to the corresponding period last year.

