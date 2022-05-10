FUJAIRAH: The GDP of the Emirate of Fujairah reached AED 22 billion while the Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 107.03, according to estimates by the Fujairah Statistics Centre (FSC).

The Statistical Yearbook of Fujairah 2021, which contains 15 chapters of vital sectors' figures, put the total population of the Emirate of Fujairah at 302,418 people.

Foreign direct trade stood at AED3,750 million and amounted to AED6,467 million through the emirate's free zone, the Yearbook said.

Figures showed that the emirates hotel establishments welcomed 834,152 guests and flights through Fujairah International Airport totaled 12,758.

The emirates houses 14 banks and 11 money exchange houses.

Workforce in both federal and local governments stood at 16,607. There were 68 public and private schools with a student body of 43,635.