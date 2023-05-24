Vienna: The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi, emphasized the significance of enhancing the involvement of all segments of society in the fight against corruption through a comprehensive, international, and cross-sectoral approach.



This statement was made during a meeting between the GCC Secretary General and the Dean of the International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA), Thomas Stelzer, held in Vienna, the capital of Austria.



The meeting resulted in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Cooperation Council and IACA, aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two entities in areas and priorities of mutual interest.



The GCC Secretary General affirmed that the MoU is part of the collaborative efforts between the two parties, encompassing shared priorities and areas of cooperation.



This includes engaging in joint projects, participating in each other's activities and events, as well as promoting capacity-building programs and institutions in the field of combating corruption. He further emphasized the GCC's commitment to fostering closer international cooperation and shared responsibility in combating corruption.