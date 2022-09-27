AMMAN - Secretary General of the Gulf bloc Dr. Nayef Al-Hajraf stated Tuesday that size of trade exchange between gulf countries and Jordan during 2013-2020 reached USD 57 billion.

This came in opening remarks of Gulf-Jordanian economic forum held in capital city of Amman, held to discuss economic partnerships and investment opportunities, in which Al-Hajraf added that gulf investments in Amman stock exchange reached around USD two billion.

The forum provides an opportunity for business owners to expand investments and bolster partnerships, Al-Hajraf noted adding that fluctuations in global markets call for increasing production, relying on protected industries and participating in global markets.

On his part, representative of Jordanian Prime Minister, Commerce and Industry Minister Yousef Al-Shamali described the gulf Jordanian relations as an example to be followed in collaboration and strategic integration in all political economic and social fields.

He also affirmed role of Jordanian and gulf political leadership in bolstering joint Arab work and coordinating efforts to face current and future challenges.

Size of the gulf-Jordanian trade exchange in 2021 reached USD 6.6 billion, with Jordanian exports of USD 1.7 billion i.e. 20 percent of total Jordanian exports, whereas Jordan's imports from gulf countries reached USD 4.9 billion i.e. 23 percent of total Jordanian imports, Al-Shamali explained.

Gulf countries are at the helm of list of investors in the Hashemite kingdom in fields of transport, infrastructure, energy, finance, commerce, and touristic developments, all investments that contributed to Jordanian economic growth and increased job opportunities.

On his part, head of the Federation of GCC Chambers and the Federation of Saudi Chambers Ajlan Al-Ajlan said that Gulf investments in Jordan amounted to USD 40 million and the trade exchange USD six billion annually, while the transactions from Jordanians working in GCC countries is USD 3.5 billion.

Head of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce Nael Kabariti, said that the forum, which will be held with the title (New Horizons for Economic and Investment Cooperation), forms a new stage in Jordan's investment and trade relations with GCC countries.

He added that the forum creates an opportunity to empower the Jordanian and Gulf cooperation, expressing his hope that the forum results in a comprehensive work-plan that will achieve strategic goals and common interests of the two parties.

The forum will discuss the prospects of future economic partnership and investment opportunities between Jordan and GCC countries, and present studies for investment projects for entrepreneurs in Jordan and GCC countries, and arrange field visits for the participating delegation, added Kabariti.

The forum, organized by the Jordan Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with the Federation of GCC Chambers and with the support of the GCC General Secretariat, will be attended by 120 business owners, investors and heads of federations and chambers of commerce. (end) ab.aai.seo

