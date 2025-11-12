Muscat – Represented by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, Oman has welcomed the expansion of the Cruise Arabia Alliance following inclusion of Cruise Saudi and Qatar Tourism, a move that aims to consolidate the Gulf’s position as a leading global cruise destination.

The agreement, announced at World Travel Market in London last week, brings together six partners – Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Bahrain – to collaborate in developing the regional cruise industry. The alliance seeks to enhance cooperation in infrastructure development, joint marketing, port investments and operational standards to establish the GCC as a sustainable maritime tourism hub.

Cruise Arabia Alliance partners plan to jointly promote the region’s ports and attractions, offering cruise operators and travellers a wider range of itineraries and seamless experiences across the Gulf. The initiative reflects growing regional interest in cruise tourism amid increasing demand for luxury and family travel experiences.

H E Azzan bin Qasim al Busaidi, Undersecretary for Tourism in the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, said that expanding the alliance and strengthening cooperation among member countries would support Oman’s efforts to diversify its tourism offerings. “The alliance adds an important dimension to the sultanate’s cruise tourism sector by providing a variety of programmes and experiences for visitors,” he said.

He added that Oman continues to adopt global best practices to develop the sector through targeted plans and promotional campaigns aimed at showcasing the country’s ports, cultural landmarks and natural attractions. “We are working closely with our Cruise Arabia partners to design distinctive tourism packages that cater to a range of travellers’ interests and aspirations,” he said.

Expansion of the Cruise Arabia Alliance highlights the GCC’s shared commitment to sustainable growth in cruise tourism, aligning with broader efforts to boost regional connectivity and diversify economies through the travel sector.

Port of Khasab welcomes cruise with over 2,400 tourists

The Port of Khasab in Musandam on Tuesday welcomed the Mein Schiff cruise liner with 2,472 tourists and 952 crew members from around the world onboard.

The visitors were greeted with traditional music and dance performances, along with an exhibition of local handicrafts presented by small and medium-sized enterprises. The event aimed to highlight Musandam’s unique cultural heritage and promote local products while supporting entrepreneurs from the governorate.

Port of Khasab is expected to receive around 45 cruise ships during the 2025/2026 season, matching last season’s total which saw the arrival of 63,781 tourists.

