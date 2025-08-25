DUBAI - Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has announced that GCC markets topped the list of global destinations for its members’ exports and re-exports during the first half of 2025.

The region accounted for 48.6 percent of total member exports and re-exports, with a combined value of AED83.6 billion. This strong performance reflects the strategic importance of markets in the Gulf among the chamber’s business community.

The Middle East region (excluding GCC countries) ranked second, accounting for 29 percent of total exports and re-exports with a combined value of AED49.9 billion. African markets claimed third place with a 9.7 percent share and a total value of AED16.7 billion.

The Asia-Pacific region followed in fourth place, contributing 8.5 percent of total member exports and re-exports with a combined value of AED14.6 billion. European markets ranked fifth, with a 3 percent share and total value of AED5.2 billion.

North America came sixth on the list, accounting for 0.7 percent of total exports and re-exports with a value of approximately AED1.2 billion. Latin American markets ranked seventh, with a 0.4 percent share and a combined value of AED680 million.

Notably, the total value of Dubai Chamber of Commerce members’ global exports and re-exports reached AED171.9 billion during H1 2025, reflecting year-over-year growth of 18 percent.