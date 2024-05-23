Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, met today with the US Special Envoy for Yemen, Tim Lenderking, to discuss international and regional efforts regarding the Yemeni crisis and the latest developments associated with it.

The meeting discussed the latest developments on the Yemeni scene, including the efforts of the US envoy to advance talks aimed at finding a comprehensive solution to end the crisis and spare the Yemeni people its humanitarian consequences.

Dr Gargash praised the efforts of the United States and the international community to reach a comprehensive settlement for the crisis, appreciating in this regard the efforts of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Gargash affirmed the UAE's support for regional and international efforts aimed at creating a conducive atmosphere for a genuine dialogue that leads to a comprehensive political settlement.