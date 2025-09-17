Oman has set ambitious targets to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, supported by initiatives such as green hydrogen development, energy efficiency programmes and industrial decarbonisation projects. Meeting these goals will require more than advanced technologies and investments. It depends on developing local talent with the competencies for a net-zero economy.

Globally, the skills needed for the energy transition are shifting. Traditional expertise in natural sciences and engineering remains valuable, but no longer defines the future direction of economies. By 2030, the most essential skills will reach well beyond conventional disciplines, including hydrogen technologies, carbon management, sustainable finance, life cycle assessment and skills that connect technology with economics and policy. Digital tools, such as artificial intelligence, data analytics and advanced modelling, are also becoming essential for driving efficiency and monitoring environmental impact. Alongside these technical areas, climate risk assessment, policy design and stakeholder engagement will be central to ensuring that innovation aligns with governance and resilience needs.

Oman is well placed to respond to this shift. The country already has strong foundations in engineering, science and industrial operations that have supported its energy sector for decades. The next step is to extend this strength into emerging areas that underpin the global energy transition, while also aligning with the human capital development pillar of Oman Vision 2040. Building this capacity will allow Oman not only to meet its climate targets but also to position itself as a regional hub for talent and innovation.

Fresh graduates and unemployed youth often ask where to focus to strengthen their employability and contribute to national development. The most valuable step is to blend technical learning with adaptability and applied experience. Rather than mastering only one discipline, graduates should pursue cross-cutting skills that connect technology with policy and sustainability. They can stand out by combining classroom knowledge with certifications, practical training and the ability to communicate solutions clearly to industry and policymakers. This mix will make them more competitive while directly supporting Oman’s energy transition.

Internships play a critical role in this journey. Short placements in unrelated fields often provide limited value. A better approach is to design internships that are longer, focused and tied to measurable objectives. For example, graduates in chemical engineering could spend several months working on projects directly linked to Oman’s decarbonisation priorities. Such experiences not only build relevant competencies but also connect academic learning with the practical needs of the energy transition. By aligning internships with national goals, students gain direction, industries gain skilled talent and the country strengthens its workforce for a decarbonised economy.

Universities will eventually need to integrate these future-oriented competencies into their curricula, but reforms take time. In the meantime, certifications and targeted short courses can provide faster pathways. Programmes in greenhouse gas accounting, sustainable finance, life cycle assessment, or digital energy systems can be offered to both graduates and professionals seeking to reskill. These opportunities are accessible, flexible and immediately relevant to Oman’s energy transition.

Investing in people is as important as investing in infrastructure. By embedding future skills in education, expanding practical training and aligning professional development with national goals, Oman can equip its people to drive energy transition and decarbonisation. The strength of this capacity building will decide whether Oman captures the full value of decarbonisation locally or relies on external expertise. Skilled professionals will be the ones to turn ambition into achievement, ensuring that Oman’s journey to net-zero becomes a story not just of technology, but of human capital leading the way.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

