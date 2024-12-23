KUWAIT CITY: The Central Statistics Bureau (CSB) has revealed a 2.36 percent annual increase in the local inflation index for November. According to the CSB data, the general Consumer Price Index (CPI) reached 134.6 in November; reflecting a 0.15 percent rise compared to October. This increase was driven by higher prices across several key categories, particularly in food and beverages, clothing and footwear, home furnishings, maintenance equipment, health, education, and various goods and services. On the other hand, transportation costs witnessed a 1.89 percent decrease compared to the same period last year. The food and beverage index rose by 4.66 percent year-on-year and by 0.59 percent compared to October.

The cigarette and tobacco index also witnessed a slight annual increase of 0.15 percent. The clothing and footwear category experienced a notable 5.54 percent rise year-on-year, with a 0.42 percent monthly increase. The housing services index grew by 0.57 percent annually, while the home furnishings index climbed by 4.05 percent year-on-year and 0.21 percent month-on-month. In the health category, inflation increased by 4.20 percent and the communications group had 0.88 percent rise both annually and monthly. The entertainment and culture index rose by 2.42 percent year-on-year, with a 0.15 percent monthly increase.

The education index increased by 0.79 percent, while the restaurants and hotels category had a 2.05 percent rise. The miscellaneous goods and services group experienced a substantial 5.54 percent annual increase. Excluding food and beverages, the overall inflation rate in Kuwait rose by 1.87 percent annually and by 0.08 percent month-on-month. If housing services are excluded, inflation increases by 3.23 percent annually and 0.21 percent compared to October. The main price hikes are attributed to the food and beverage category due to higher costs in key subcategories such as grains and bread, meat and poultry, fish and seafood, dairy, cheese and eggs, oils and fats, fresh fruits, vegetables, sugar and beverages. Meanwhile, cigarette and tobacco prices remained stable.

The rise in the clothing and footwear group was primarily due to increased prices in both clothing and footwear items. The housing services index remained steady, but the home furnishings and maintenance equipment group saw price hikes, particularly in home appliances and tools and equipment for home and garden maintenance. The increase in the communications group was driven by higher prices for telephone and fax equipment, while the rise in the entertainment and culture group was linked to higher prices for audio and video equipment; as well as books, newspapers and stationery.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

