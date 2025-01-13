MUSCAT: The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) is preparing to add five new industrial cities to its expanding portfolio of manufacturing hubs that are at the heart of the Omani government’s drive to boost the country’s non-oil economy.

Strategically located in key governorates around the country, these new hubs open up millions of square metres of new acreage for industrial investment. Madayn is currently overseeing the initial infrastructure development of these clusters, designed to ensure that the requisite road, drainage, electricity and water services networks, as well as other support facilities, are in place to attract all manner of local and international investment.

While a number of proposed industrial cities are now in the embryonic stages of conceptualization, at least five others are preparing to open their doors to investors.

The list includes Ibri Industrial City – a 10 million m2 park in Al Dhahirah Governorate targeted at primarily oilfield, mining and quarrying related investments.

Around RO 9 million has been earmarked for the hub’s infrastructure development.

In Musandam Governorate, infrastructure works at the new Mahas Industrial City are nearly complete. The facility is suited for investments related to light and medium manufacturing, and the food sector. Al Suwaiq Industrial City in North Al Batinah, covering an area of 10 million m2, is also gearing up for investors eyeing opportunities in the food and pharmaceutical industries and logistics services sectors.

North Al Sharqiyah Governorate will host its first manufacturing hub when Al Mudhaibi Industrial City launches sometime this year. An initial area of around 2.5 million m2 is being readied for investment in the first phase. Finally, Thamrait Industrial City is taking shape in Dhofar Governorate with a focus on mining and light manufacturing related activities.

According to a report in the latest edition of Duqm Economist, the newsletter of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), the geographical size of Madayn’s industrial cities grew by around 20 per cent to a total of 140.3 million m2 at the end of H1 2024, up from 114.3 million m2 in H1 2020.

Total investment inflows into Madayn’s portfolio climbed to RO 7.4 billion during this period, up from RO 6.8 billion in H1 2020.

Significantly, existing industrial cities are also undergoing a wave of expansions to cater to growing investor demand. Suhar Industrial City added Phase 7 to its already sizable acreage following infrastructure improvements worth around RO 13 million.

Likewise, Nizwa Industrial City saw the expansion of Phases 3 and 4 at a cost of RO 5.5 million, while Sur Industrial City witnessed over RO 10 million worth of infrastructure development.

Samayil Industrial City’s infrastructure is presently being developed at a cost of more than RO 40 million. Other hubs benefitting from expansion and modernization programmes are: Al Mazunhah Free Zone (with RO 6 million in investmens), Raysut Industrial City (RO 3 million), and Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM), where Madayn has earmarked RO 7 million towards the construction of the ring road and associated services, including storm water drainage solutions.

