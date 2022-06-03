Riyadh: The Federation of Saudi Chambers (FSC) has announced forming the Saudi side of the Saudi-Brazilian Business Council in its constitutive session and completing naming members of its executive committee under the presidency of Mishal bin Hithlin and his two deputies Waad Abu Nayan and Dr. Badr Al-Busayyes, and the membership of the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC), affiliated with the Public Investment Fund, the Saudi Arabia Mining Company (Maaden) and the National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri).



FSC First Deputy President Eng. Tareq Al-Haydari said that work is ongoing to consolidate the council with several Saudi businesspeople specialized in food security, air and maritime logistic, the energy, industry and defense sectors, in addition to specialized companies in the sports, health, cultural, educational, tourist and entertainment sectors.



He added that FSC, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030, seeks to enhance economic and trade relations with main partners around the world, including Brazil with its huge potential, especially that the trade exchange volume between the two countries went up by 56% in 2021 to SAR21 billion compared to SAR14 billion in 2020.