KUWAIT CITY - Acting Director General of the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) Marzouq Al-Otaibi on Tuesday reaffirmed the Gulf Cooperation Council’s (GCC) commitment to advancing joint labor efforts and addressing common challenges.

Speaking at the opening of the 11th meeting of GCC labor undersecretaries, hosted by Kuwait for one day yesterday, Al-Otaibi said the agenda includes strategic issues concerning Gulf labor markets, nationalization programs, private sector employment, labor development, social protection, and women’s labor rights. He noted the gathering continues ongoing Gulf cooperation and provides an opportunity to find joint solutions that enhance social welfare and support sustainable development.

GCC Assistant Secretary General for Economic and Development Affairs Khaled Al-Sunaidi underscored the importance of the labor sector as a main pillar of sustainable growth in the Gulf states. He said the meeting seeks to strengthen coordination, unify labor policies, improve work environments, and enhance the region’s competitiveness at both regional and international levels.

Al-Sunaidi revealed that the GCC labor market recorded 24.6 million workers in the second quarter of 2024, including 19 million expatriates who accounted for more than 78 percent of the workforce. He called for a better balance between nationalization and the use of skilled labor, noting that while progress has been achieved, global challenges require continued cooperation.

He further pointed to the impact of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and digital transformation, warning that studies suggest 45 percent of traditional jobs could be affected within the next two decades, necessitating a reassessment of skills and workforce readiness.

Acting Director General of the Public Authority for Manpower, Marzouq Al-Otaibi

Khaled Al-Sunaidi, Assistant Secretary-General for Economic and Development Affairs at the Gulf Cooperation Council

