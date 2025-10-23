Dubai master developer Emaar has announced the launch of its newest development, Dubai Mansions - featuring a limited collection of ultra-luxury mansions ranging from 10,000 to 20,000 sq ft along with premium amenities - at the city’s newest and most prestigious master-planned community Emaar Hills.

Developed with a total value of AED100 billion ($27.2 billion), Emaar Hills comprises 40,000 ultra-luxury residences, with each home redefining urban sophistication and contemporary living in Dubai.

The city’s most exquisitely planned enclave, where every facet of life is curated for leisure, refinement, and well-being.

Unveiling the premium project, Emaar said every element of Dubai Mansions has been crafted to embody elegance, indulgence, and convenience, offering residents a lifestyle where daily living feels effortless, enriching, and inspiring. Each home reflects timeless architectural sophistication and world-class interior design.

Expansive plots, grand façades, and immersive landscapes are complemented by bespoke amenities to create an address that fuses legacy with innovation, it added.

Strategically located, it is just a walking distance from Dubai Hills Estate and a stroll from Dubai Hills Mall.

Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar, said: "Dubai Mansions in Emaar Hills represents the ultimate expression of refined living. Every residence, every garden, and every pathway reflects an uncompromising attention to detail, creating a setting that embodies harmony, prestige, and a lifestyle that is unmatched anywhere in the world."

"From architecturally distinguished homes to immersive landscapes and world-class recreation, Dubai Mansions stands as the crown jewel of Emaar Hills, representing the pinnacle of luxury living within a landmark community designed to inspire generations," he stated.

Emaar Hills, located adjacent to Dubai Hills Estate, has been envisioned as a vibrant new district that integrates nature, wellness, and connectivity.

Residents will enjoy direct access to a championship golf course, wellness and leisure facilities, premium retail destinations, and a network of landscaped parks that promote balance and community.

