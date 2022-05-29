Dr Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, minister of higher education and scientific research and acting minister of health and population of Egypt, oversaw the signing of a cooperation agreement between the holding company for biological products and vaccines ‘Vacsera’, and the UAE-based National Holding and Scope Investment.

The minister stressed on the importance of cooperation with international companies in the UAE, to expand investments in the healthcare sector in Egypt, for the benefit of both sides. He pointed out the strength of Egyptian-Emirati relations in various fields.

Dr Ghaffar discussed the economic study proposal for cooperation between Vacsera and National Holding and Scope Investment to establish and operate a vaccine factory. This would contribute to the expansion of the company’s factories and increase its capacity, within the framework of the state’s plan to make Egypt a major centre for the production of vaccines in the African continent.

The minister welcomed the cooperation with National Holding and Scope Investment, stressing the strength of the Egyptian market in the field of vaccine production.

The meeting discussed the ways of cooperation with the UAE side, to operate Al Galala University Hospital, according to the latest administrative systems. The hospital, which will operate with a capacity of 577 beds, is an important and distinctive hospital in Egypt.

The agreement was signed on the Egyptian side by Dr Heba Wali, CEO at Vacsera company, and Fareed Bilbeisi, CEO at Scope Investment, in the presence of Dr Mohamed Hassani, assistant minister of health for public health initiatives, and counselor Mohamed El-Minshawy, the legal advisor to the minister, and members of the National Holding and Scope Investment.

