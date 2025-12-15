DUBAI - The Economic Security Centre of Dubai (ESCD) on Monday launched a national awareness campaign to combat economic fraud under the slogan "Strong Economy... An Aware Society".

The initiative aims to empower individuals, businesses, and institutions with the knowledge, tools and vigilance needed to counter the rapidly evolving threat of economic fraud in an increasingly digital world.

As fraudulent tactics grow more sophisticated through the use of artificial intelligence, deepfake technology, and deceptive online schemes, the campaign positions public awareness as the first and most effective line of defence in safeguarding the UAE’s economic achievements and maintaining global confidence in Dubai’s business environment.

The campaign sheds light on some of the most prevalent and dangerous fraudulent practices currently targeting individuals and companies, including misleading commercial advertisements, deepfake manipulation, risks associated with buying and selling on online platforms, theft of bank card information through fake links, email and SMS phishing attacks, fraudulent investment schemes that promise unrealistic returns, manipulation in cryptocurrency and financial markets, and deceptive business deals and partnerships.

Faisal bin Sulaitin, CEO of the Economic Security Centre of Dubai, emphasised the urgency of collective action, stating, “Economic fraud is no longer traditional or predictable; it has become highly sophisticated, constantly evolving, and capable of exploiting the latest technologies to deceive even the most cautious individuals and organisations.”

He added, “At the Economic Security Centre of Dubai, we stand firmly at the forefront of this battle, with a strong resolve to protect our society by equipping every citizen, resident, and business with the knowledge, tools, and confidence they need to confront these emerging challenges. We firmly believe that economic protection is a shared national responsibility. Staying aware, informed, and united as a society is vital to ensuring our economy remains strong and sustainable.”

The ESCD is calling on all members of the community to actively participate in the campaign by sharing awareness messages and personal experiences using the official hashtags #StayAware and #TogetherWeProtectOurEconomy.

With this campaign, the Economic Security Centre of Dubai reaffirms the emirate’s global reputation as a secure, future-ready financial hub where sustained economic growth is underpinned by an informed and vigilant society.