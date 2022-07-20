Dubai's Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped by 5.84% year-on-year (YoY) to 105.35 points in June 2022, according to the latest data by the Dubai Statistics Centre (DSC).

Higher inflation in Dubai was driven by an increase in the prices of recreation, sport, and culture with 35.76%, transport with 33.32%, and food and beverages with 8.94%.

Meanwhile, the prices of restaurant and accommodation services, personal care, social protection, and miscellaneous goods and services, as well as clothing and footwear 3.90%, 2.75%, and 1.49%, respectively.

On a monthly basis, Dubai's CPI rose by 1.23% in June, when compared to May.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).