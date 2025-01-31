Dubai Trade is evolving its Digital Delivery Order (DDO) platform to Trade+ as it continues to invest in enhancing the efficiency and speed of trade operations across Dubai’s supply chain and logistics sectors.

Trade+ facilitates the digital exchange of cargo release documents between shipping lines, freight forwarders, consignees and other trade stakeholders, significantly accelerating the cargo release process.

With the Trade+ service available on the Dubai Trade Single Window for Trade and Logistics, businesses can achieve an average 90% reduction in transaction times, process higher trade volumes and expedite cross-border trade, completing tasks that once took up to 48 hours in under 10 minutes.

As well as streamlining approvals, payments and document transfers, Trade+ also delivers environmental benefits by eliminating paper-based processes. With 100% paperless transactions, the service has saved an estimated 2.36 million documents from being printed in 2024 and substantially reduced carbon emissions associated with travel, fuel usage and congestion.

Dubai Trade has invested considerable resources in creating Trade+ to ensure it meets the evolving needs of businesses. The platform will continue to be refined and developed to provide additional benefits and process improvements, further optimising the efficiency and experience of conducting trade in Dubai.

The platform highlights Dubai Trade’s commitment to transforming trade through digitalisation, aligning with Dubai's Economic Agenda D33 and objective to be a leading global trade and logistics hub, and supporting the Smart City vision, an initiative aimed at transforming the city into one of the most technology advanced and sustainable urban centres in the world.