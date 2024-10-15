Stryde, a private market investment platform, is redefining access to private markets making regional and global high-growth opportunities in private equity and venture capital available to both retail and institutional investors.

Previously restricted, complex and fragmented, private markets are now within reach of a broader audience, thanks to Stryde’s innovative approach and a minimum investment of $1,000.

Unlocking exclusive opportunities

Stryde’s platform enables investors to seamlessly own equity in ventures that were once out of reach due to high capital requirements and levels of complexity. From game-changing tech startups to emerging sports investments, Stryde opens the door to investments with high potential returns, previously accessible only to a limited pool of funds. The previously traditional process is now fully digitised, replacing manual introductions and lengthy paperwork, powered by strong deal sourcing and rigorous due diligence process, ensuring that only the most promising ventures are listed on the platform.

Revolutionising the investor experience

Stryde is digitising a fragmented and outdated space, bringing a diverse base of investors together, streamlining ownership and enhancing the investment experience. Users can now own a piece of exciting ventures in minutes instead of months, with the Stryde team handling all the complexities. The Stryde model allows investors to focus on portfolio enhancement, not paperwork.

Bold vision for the future

“Stryde is changing the way people invest, we’re opening doors to opportunities that were once out of reach for most. Our platform gives everyone the chance to own a piece of high-growth ventures that drive the future.” says Hadi Halabi, Co-Founder and CEO of Stryde.

Regulatory compliance and transparency

Having secured regulatory approval from Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), Stryde has launched with an exceptional lineup of high-growth ventures including access to invest in an English football club, a first of its kind opportunity in the Mena region. With a diverse deal flow and exclusive access, the platform is poised to become the leading private market investment platform in the region.

