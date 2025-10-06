Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has joined hands with Majid Al Futtaim Properties for the inauguration of a 300-m-long single-lane bridge on Sheikh Zayed Road, designed to accommodate up to 900 vehicles per hour.

The new bridge provides direct access for motorists arriving from Abu Dhabi and Jebel Ali to Mall of the Emirates car parks, said RTA in a statement.

The project also encompassed the expansion and upgrading of the mall’s entrances, along with surrounding roads, intersections, pedestrian walkways, and cycling tracks.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said: "This project forms part of RTA’s efforts, in collaboration with real estate development partners, to enhance the infrastructure of the road network serving property developments and shopping centres. The objective is to improve traffic flow and facilitate the mobility of residents and visitors across various areas."

"The project included the construction of a 300-metre single-lane bridge on Sheikh Zayed Road, providing direct access for motorists from Abu Dhabi and Jebel Ali to Mall of the Emirates car parks. It also involved widening the southbound ramp at Umm Suqeim junction and upgrading the junction itself to improve access for vehicles arriving from Umm Suqeim Street to the existing bridge leading to the car parks," stated Al Tayer.

The project also encompassed the upgrading of 2.5 km of at-grade roads around Mall of the Emirates, the development of six at-grade signalised intersections, and the modification of the bus station at Mall of the Emirates Metro Station.

"It further converted the road adjacent to the Kempinski Hotel from one-way to two-way traffic, and enhanced pedestrian and cycling tracks, alongside improvements to road paving, lighting, traffic signals, stormwater drainage, and landscaping," he stated.

Al Tayer said the new bridge reduces the travel time for motorists coming from Abu Dhabi and Jebel Ali to Mall of the Emirates from 10 minutes to just one minute.

On the upcoming RTA projects, the top official said Umm Suqeim Street Improvement Project will be the next, extending 6 km from its junction with Jumeirah Street to its junction with Al Khail Road.

The project entails upgrading six junctions along Umm Suqeim Street, connecting it with Jumeirah Street, Al Wasl Street, Sheikh Zayed Road, First Al Khail Street, Al Asayel Street, and Al Khail Road.

Scope of work includes the construction of four bridges and two tunnels with a combined length of 3,450m. Among them is a tunnel at the junction of Umm Suqeim Street and Jumeirah Street, featuring two lanes in each direction in addition to a signalised at-grade junction.

A tunnel will be built at the junction of Umm Suqeim Street and Al Wasl Street, providing two lanes for traffic from Sheikh Zayed Road towards Jumeirah Street, while ensuring uninterrupted surface-level flow towards Sheikh Zayed Road.

In addition, two bridges will be constructed at the junction of Umm Suqeim Street and Sheikh Zayed Road to eliminate existing traffic overlapping, complemented by at-grade upgrades at the junction with First Al Khail Road, it stated.

Al Tayer pointed out that the project also added a lane on Umm Suqeim Street from its junction with First Al Khail Road to Al Asayel Street, thus increasing the capacity to four lanes in each direction.

"It further includes the construction and widening of two bridge crossings: one linking Al Khail Road to Al Quoz Industrial Area, and another connecting Umm Suqeim Street to Al Khail Road in the direction of Deira," he added.

