Dubai has launched a new initiative that seeks to raise endowment contributions from government employees.

Under the programme, workers who wish to allot a portion of their income for a good cause can submit a request to have a fixed amount deducted from their salary every month through the government resource planning (GRP) systems and the so-called “smart employee” app of Dubai Digital.

The monthly deductions will be transferred to the account of Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation (AMAF), which is tasked to pool the donations and pump funds into real estate endowment projects.

The foundation has recently signed an agreement with the Dubai Government Human Resources Department to implement the new endowment contribution scheme.

According to Abdullah bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, the initiative will provide Dubai government workers the opportunity to donate a portion of their income to charity.

As of the end of 2021, the AMAF-registered endowment assets that belong to 445 donors were valued at 7.71 billion dirhams ($2 billion). Real estate endowments represent 700 of the total, while 61 are financial assets and stocks.

