Dubai Chambers has announced the launch of the Dubai Business Forum.

The prestigious event will be hosted at the city’s Madinat Jumeirah on 1st and 2nd November, 2023, under the theme "Shifting Economic Power: Dubai and the Future of Global Trade".

Powered by Dubai Chambers, the transformational two-day forum will bring together key public and private sector stakeholders from across the globe to forge partnerships, cultivate international networks, and unlock a world of opportunities.

Previously known as the Global Business Forum (GBF), the Dubai Business Forum is set to play an instrumental role in achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). Announced in January 2023 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, D33’s ambitious blueprint features 100 projects aimed at doubling the size of Dubai’s economy over the coming decade and consolidating the emirate’s position among the top three global cities worldwide.

With Dubai leading the world across a wide range of industries, particularly in future-facing sectors, the forum will gather visionary Heads of State, government officials, global business leaders, and major international investors to redefine the rules of success. The event is set to bring together leaders from sectors including technology, retail, finance, travel and hospitality, real estate, and healthcare to participate in insightful discussions on transforming business for the future.

Commenting on the launch of the forum, Abdul Aziz Abdulla Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, said, “Shaping the future requires concerted efforts, and we remain fully dedicated to enhancing the competitiveness of Dubai’s economy in line with the vision of the emirate’s wise leadership. The launch of the Dubai Business Forum underlines our commitment to facilitating opportunities for business growth and investment in the emirate and beyond while paving the way for businesses to leverage the opportunities of Dubai's ambitious D33 economic agenda.”

He added, “This prestigious event will catalyse change by creating an unrivalled platform for networking and deal-making that will empower business leaders from across the globe and reinforce Dubai's position at the heart of the global economy. We look forward to hosting insightful sessions that will unlock new opportunities for growth in trade and investment and transform the future of business.”

Dubai’s strategic location as a global gateway for business and international trade positions it as the ideal venue to host an event of this significance. Recognised as one of the world’s leading centres for innovation and partnerships, the emirate is a commercial bridge connecting continents that drives economic growth and global collaboration.

The Dubai Business Forum creates a dynamic platform that will boost engagement with key stakeholders and accelerate the growth of trade and investments. The event is aligned with Dubai Chambers' strategic objectives of attracting international business and investments to the emirate, supporting the global expansion of Dubai-based companies in targeted markets, and further enhancing Dubai’s favourable business environment.