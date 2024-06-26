DUBAI - Dubai Chambers has announced details of the agenda for the Dubai Business Forum – China, which will take place in Beijing from 21 to 22 August. The first international edition of the Dubai Business Forum coincides with the 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the UAE and China.

Held under the theme "China, Dubai and Beyond: Igniting Global Trade and Investment," the forum is set to play a key role in attracting high-growth companies to Dubai and supporting Chinese businesses in leveraging opportunities for regional and global expansion.

The two-day event will feature a series of panel discussions on topics ranging from innovation in trade, global opportunities for Chinese companies, and economic synergies between Dubai and China to new frontiers in technology, cooperation in innovation and sustainability, and trade and investment opportunities in high-potential sectors.

The event programme is designed to uncover deeper collaborative opportunities supporting both markets' ambitions, as outlined in China's "Made in China 2025" roadmap and the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

The forum's sessions will highlight emerging opportunities in key sectors, including green tech, e-commerce, artificial intelligence, healthcare, and renewable energy.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented, "China has always been a market of great strategic importance to Dubai, which is reflected in our decision to host the first international edition of the Dubai Business Forum in Beijing.

"The comprehensive strategic partnership between the UAE and China has accelerated cooperation in key areas of mutual interest. We are confident this strong momentum will continue as we intensify our efforts to strengthen economic relations and boost bilateral trade and investments."

The forum will bring together key stakeholders from the public and private sectors in both markets to discuss economic partnerships, develop international networks, and explore investment opportunities.

The anticipated event marks the first in a series of international editions of the forum, which will be held in prominent financial and business cities around the world to highlight the promising opportunities created by the D33.