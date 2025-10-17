Dubai Chambers, in collaboration with the Government of Estonia and the UAE–Estonia Business Council, has successfully hosted the first-ever Dubai–Estonia Business Seminar, a landmark event dedicated to deepening trade, investment, and innovation ties between the two digitally advanced economies.

Discussions explored ways to enhance cooperation between companies from Dubai and Estonia across a broad range of sectors including advanced technologies, the digital economy, renewable energy, the automotive industry, agritech, construction, logistics, and the maritime industry.

Participants examined opportunities to strengthen trade relations, leverage mutual expertise in key sectors, and pave the way for impactful new partnerships.

Liisa-Ly Pakosta, Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs for the Republic of Estonia, said, “The Dubai–Estonia Forum reflects a shared understanding that digital progress is not built in isolation but through collaboration and trust. The UAE’s determination to embed innovation across every sector mirrors Estonia’s own belief that technology is a means to strengthen economies and improve people’s lives. The UAE is a nation turning ambition into action, creating an environment where Estonian expertise can contribute meaningfully to projects that are reshaping governance, business, and daily life. We are proud that our companies are making an effort to find their place within this vision for a smarter and more connected future.”

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented, “The strong and growing relationship between Dubai and Estonia creates a solid foundation for advancing our shared economic goals. We remain committed to enhancing bilateral partnerships across key sectors. Dubai’s strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and business-friendly regulatory environment make it an ideal platform for Estonian companies seeking international expansion and access to new markets across the region.”

The number of Estonian companies registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce increased by 37 percent year-on-year in 2024. During H1 2025, 15 new Estonian companies joined the chamber, bringing the total number of Estonian member companies to 95 by the end of June 2025.

Bilateral trade relations have also witnessed steady growth, with the value of non-oil trade between Dubai and Estonia rising by 10 percent to AED542.3 million in 2024, compared to AED494.5 million in 2023.

The seminar also featured a series of insightful presentations highlighting the strategic advantages of establishing and expanding businesses in both Dubai and Estonia, further cementing the shared vision for a prosperous economic future.

Held at Dubai Chambers’ headquarters, the seminar was attended by Liisa-Ly Pakosta, Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs for the Republic of Estonia; Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers; and Maria Belovas, Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia to the United Arab Emirates.