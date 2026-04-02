Dubai Chambers recently organised a meeting with Li Xiangying, Chairperson of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Beijing Sub-council (CCPIT Beijing), to explore ways to enhance cooperation and strengthen the flow of bilateral trade and investments between Dubai and China.

The meeting, attended by Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, focused on strengthening ties between the two business communities, particularly in sectors such as the digital economy, healthcare, science and manufacturing.

“As Dubai’s number one trading partner, China remains a highly significant market," Lootah stated. "We are committed to further strengthening engagement with CCPIT Beijing to deepen bilateral relations and unlock new opportunities for the business communities in both markets, particularly in areas such as the digital economy and advanced manufacturing.”

The meeting builds on the outcomes of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by Dubai Chambers and CCPIT Beijing during the Dubai Business Forum – China, which was organised by Dubai Chambers in Beijing in August 2024.

The agreement aims to expand trade relations and enhance bilateral ties between the business communities in China and Dubai, in addition to supporting CCPIT Beijing’s member companies in establishing and expanding their investments in Dubai.