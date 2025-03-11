The Dubai Chambers Board of Directors, chaired by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, held a brainstorming session yesterday with the participation of Board Members from the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, and Dubai International Chamber.

The Board Members discussed Dubai Chambers’ strategic direction and future initiatives aimed at reinforcing its role as Dubai’s engine of economic growth and development.

The interactive session was attended by Sultan Ahmad Bin Sulayem, Chairman of Dubai International Chamber, together with Board Members from all three chambers and Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers.

The discussions centred on key strategies, future directions, and upcoming initiatives to strengthen Dubai Chambers’ role in advancing economic growth and fostering prosperity across all business sectors, while strengthening collaboration with the private sector and key partners both locally and internationally.

The session underlined Dubai Chambers’ commitment to further cementing Dubai’s status as a premier global investment destination and reinforcing its development model built on proactivity, adaptability, and strategic partnerships.

The session also featured a review of fresh ideas and impactful proposals to enhance Dubai Chambers’ contribution to cementing Dubai’s position as a global economic hub. Discussions also focused on developing new support businesses and investors, in line with Dubai’s vision and evolving economic landscape.

Al Mansoori highlighted the significant progress made in stimulating economic growth and meeting the evolving needs of the business community. He emphasised that collaboration and strategic initiatives have played a key role in attracting investments, supporting the global expansion of businesses, and accelerating digital transformation.

He stated, “We are committed to developing new plans and launching initiatives that align with the visionary leadership’s future strategies to strengthen Dubai’s position as one of the world’s top economic cities. Our focus is on building on our achievements and accelerating efforts to create high-value opportunities in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).”

During the session, the Chairman of Dubai Chambers honoured Abdul Aziz Abdulla Al Ghurair, former Chairman of Dubai Chambers, for his exceptional leadership, and Faisal Juma Belhoul, former Vice Chairman of Dubai Chambers, for his outstanding contributions.

Al Mansoori also extended gratitude to former Board Members Majid Hamad Rahmah Alshamsi, Dr. Raja Al Gurg, and Hisham Alshirawi for their dedicated service to Dubai Chambers and the significant impact achieved through their efforts.