UAE - The Dubai Chamber of Commerce registered an 80% year-over-year (YoY) increase in the number of new members to more than 21,000 during the first half (H1) of 2022.

This figure has raised the total number of members in the Dubai Chamber of Commerce to over 308,000, according to a press release on Monday.

Meanwhile, the number of e-transactions at the Chamber increased by 10% YoY to more than 378,000 in H1-22.

The President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, Hamad Buamim, said: "Following our record performance in the first half, we expect the positive momentum to continue and project new membership and total membership to reach 40,000 and 330,000 companies, respectively."

Buamim added: "These are ambitious yet achievable targets considering that Dubai Chambers and the three chambers operating under its structure are rolling out several major initiatives in the coming six months that are designed to support the growth of the business community in Dubai and attract global companies to the emirate."

It is noteworthy to mention that in April 2022, the Chamber recorded a 55.4% YoY rise in the number of new member companies to 3,056, raising the total number of new member companies to 300,000.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).