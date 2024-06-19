Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s second quarterly roundtable meeting of Business Groups and Councils for 2024 created a valuable platform to highlight prospects for economic growth and explore the promising opportunities.

The meeting of the sector-specific Business Groups and country-specific Business Councils overseen by the chamber attracted representatives from private sector companies operating in the emirate.

The session Attendees were briefed on the chamber’s latest programmes and initiatives, together with its future plans to drive the success of the private sector and ensure an enabling environment that supports the sustainable growth of businesses in the emirate. Participants discussed ways to enhance the competitiveness of local companies and improve their performance in line with global economic developments.

24 meetings

During the first quarter of 2024, Dubai Chamber of Commerce held 24 meetings with Business Groups and Business Councils, including the inaugural Annual General Meetings of the Polish Business Council and the Qazaqstan Business Council. The chamber also reviewed 33 laws and draft laws in cooperation with Business Groups during Q1 2024, with the resulting recommendations achieving an adoption rate of 45%.

Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, commented: “Advancing the interests of the business community in Dubai remains among our top strategic priorities. We are committed to increasing the private sector’s contribution to Dubai’s economic success story by enhancing the role of Business Groups and Councils in improving the emirate’s favourable business environment, which helps promote the growth of companies across all sectors.”

The Business Groups and Business Councils operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chamber of Commerce ensure the representation of diverse business and economic sectors and are instrumental in facilitating productive dialogue between private sector stakeholders and government entities.

Through their activities, these influential bodies work to enhance Dubai’s dynamic business environment, promote public-private partnerships, and drive the success of businesses in the emirate.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).