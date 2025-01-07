Dorsch Global, a major consulting and engineering group, said it has secured the lead supervision engineering consultancy contract for wastewater management projects in Saudi Arabia worth over SAR800 million ($213 million) from National Water Company.

As per the five-year partnership deal, Dorsch Global will supervise and manage the implementation of the water and wastewater projects across two geographical clusters.

The agreement aims to leverage Dorsch’s global expertise to provide specialised personnel and resources as well as engineering and consultancy services, including design review, contract management, construction management, construction supervision and testing and commissioning activities.

Dorsch Global said the agreement is divided across two geographical clusters. The southern region cluster includes the supervision to execute 154 projects valued at SAR490 million, while the northwestern region cluster includes 99 projects valued at SAR336 million.

These mega projects are part of the Saudi Arabian National Water strategy, which the NWC is constructing as part of its efforts to enhance operational efficiency, reinforce the water distribution system, achieve water security and provide sustainable water services across all cities and governorates in Saudi Arabia, stated the top German group.

"I am so proud of the whole team in Saudi Arabia. This mega project reflects the quality and reputation that Dorsch is globally known for as well as the teams driving them," remarked Ayman Haikal, the CEO of Dorsch Global & MEAA.

"Our best-in-class technical capabilities deliver customized solutions that will meet and exceed the expectations of the Saudi Arabian National Company," he stated.

Dorsch’s previous water project experience in Saudi Arabia includes the extension of the urban water supply system for various municipalities in the kingdom, through technical, financial and administrative site supervision, ensuring strict adherence to technical specifications the project, noted Haikal.

According to him, the group is also managing other mega projects across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia like the Intelligent Transportation System for Riyadh City, and supporting the construction of the Urban Forestation Green Riyadh initiative.

These projects underscore the company's expertise and substantial contributions to the Kingdom’s infrastructure and economic growth, he added.

Recently Dorsch placed the 40th position in the 2024 ENR Top 225 International Design Firms ranking, with an impressive leap from its previous ranking of 77th in 2023. This recognition underscores the firm's growing influence and success in the global market.

Headquartered in Frankfurt, Dorsch Global is recognized as a leading consulting and engineering company shaping sustainable communities and cities for present and future generations.

As a subsidiary of RSBG SE, a holding company of the German group RAG-Stiftung, it plays a key role in prime sectors such as transportation infrastructure, water and environment, innovative planning, architecture and urban development, energy and industry and development cooperation.-

