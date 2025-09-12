MUSCAT - The critical importance of digital transformation to the delivery of the goals of Oman Vision 2040 was underscored during a forum entitled ‘Digital Transformation and Futuristic Infrastructure’, held as part of COMEX 2025 on Wednesday.

According to Ali al Lamki, Digital and IT Director – Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), the 2040 Vision is all about digital transformation, not merely the adoption of new technologies, but a complete redefinition of the manner in which industries operate, innovate, and deliver value to individuals and the nation.

"Digital transformation is central to success, not just the adoption of new technology but a complete rewriting of how work gets done, how ideas get generated, and how value gets delivered to people, partners, and nation. In keeping with Oman Vision 2040, the Sultanate is embracing a digital-first future—a future that honors innovation, sustainability, and diversification of the economy," al Lamki stated.

Across the energy sector and beyond, digitalization is becoming unavoidable rather than optional. Global needs for cleaner, more efficient, and more robust energy require more than conventional solutions can provide. Applications such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things are enabling faster decision-making, predictive maintenance, reduced human exposure to risk, and real-time optimization of operations.

Already, there are a number of initiatives that are shaping this digital era, from Digital Twins that create virtual replicas of physical assets monitored in real time for performance and efficiency to Predictive Maintenance technologies that utilize artificial intelligence for preventing failures, lowering costs, and improving productivity.

On-demand access to organizational knowledge and benchmarks is provided by Generative AI platforms, while automation and robotics, including drones and intelligent machines, are enhancing security and operational efficiency. Adding to these is the advent of blockchain solutions, delivering secure, clear, and reliable supply chains that strengthen the pillars of a genuine digital future, he explained.

These are not technologies for making small incremental changes but to rebuild the way industries operate. They allow for futuristic infrastructure with decision-making based on data, fast processes, and technology as the growth driver, al Lamki noted.

By embedding digital transformation in its very being, Oman is aligning itself with Vision 2040's vision—creating a knowledge economy, empowering national abilities, and transforming the Sultanate into an innovation hub, the official added.

