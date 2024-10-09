KUWAIT-- President of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah explored on Tuesday with British Ambassador to Kuwait Belinda Lewis strengthening cooperation in fields of civil aviation.

DGCA said in a press release that both sides discussed during the meeting ways to enhance the bilateral relation to achieve the desired economic feasibility, adding that they will provide all facilities to encourage airlines to increase operation and flights.

For her part, Lewis praised the DGCA's cooperation and role towards advancing bilateral relations, and supporting operations of British Airways.



She expressed her support to increase flights between the two countries to cover new destinations and airports in the UK to serve students, tourists and businessmen.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).