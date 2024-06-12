JEDDAH — Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman met with Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Tuesday.



Welcoming his Kuwaiti counterpart, the Crown Prince wished him and his accompanying delegation a pleasant stay in the Kingdom. Sheikh Sabah expressed his happiness over visiting the Kingdom and appreciation of the warm hospitality and gracious reception accorded to him and his delegation.



During the meeting, they discussed fraternal bilateral relations and opportunities to further enhance and develop them in various fields. They also exchanged views on regional and international issues and the efforts being made toward addressing them.



The meeting was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khaled, Deputy Emir of Makkah Region Prince Saud bin Mishaal, Minister of the State and Cabinet Member Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd, Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, and Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman.



Earlier, Sheikh Sabah was received by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and high ranking Saudi officials upon his arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

