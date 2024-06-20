Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank, a leader in innovative digital banking solutions in Qatar, is steadfast in its dedication to fostering the skills and leadership potential of Qatari nationals, aligning with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The Bank continues to invest in comprehensive training programs and strategic appointments, reinforcing its commitment to national talent development and leadership succession.

As part of Commercial Bank’s commitment to the development and promotion of national talents to senior leadership positions, the Bank is pleased to announce the appointment Sheikh Ali Abdulla Al Thani as the Assistant General Manager (AGM), Head of Government and Public Sector.

Sheikh Ali’s promotion is a testament to his exceptional capabilities and dedication.

He will now oversee the Government and Public Sector team, ensuring robust relations and strategic growth within this critical segment.

In another notable leadership development, Hamad Al Shahri has been appointed as the General Manager of Commercial Bank Financial Services (CBFS).

Hamad will spearhead the strategic growth of the Bank’s financial services portfolio, ensuring CBFS remains the brokerage house of choice for our clients.

His extensive experience and proven track record in the banking sector make him a great asset to the leadership team.

Commercial Bank has also appointed Nasser Al Sharshani as the Director of Premium Banking.

With his extensive expertise and proven track record in the banking sector, Nasser brings a wealth of knowledge and insights that will undoubtedly add significant value to our Premium Banking division.

Additionally, since the beginning of 2024, Commercial Bank has promoted Mohamed Maqbool to Unit Head, Public Sector Relations; Hassan Alhayki and Moza Al Malki to Legal Managers.

With their expertise and skills, Mohamed, Hassan, and Moza are well-positioned to drive further development in their respective areas, contributing to the Bank’s overall success.

Commenting on the Bank’s strategic focus, Khalifa Al Rayes, EGM, Chief Human Capital Officer at Commercial Bank, said: “Our nationalization strategy is thoroughly designed to align with Qatar National Vision 2030. We are committed to cultivating a high-performance culture that nurtures the growth of Qatari nationals, preparing them to take on leadership roles within the Bank. This approach ensures we are not only contributing to the national workforce but also driving the Bank’s success through local talent.”

Mohammed Al Hammadi, Head of National Talent Development at Commercial Bank, elaborated on the Bank’s training programs: “At Commercial Bank, we view nationalization as an ecosystem. Our focus is on the quality of talent, ensuring our Qatari staff are equipped with the skills and knowledge to excel. Our development programs are comprehensive, offering numerous opportunities for career advancement and retention, all aimed at shaping a high-caliber workforce that drives business success and market innovation.”

Commercial Bank's efforts in national talent development have not gone unnoticed.

The Bank was recognised at the 19th meeting of the GCC Ministers and Heads of Civil Service and the 9th Meeting of the Committee with the Undersecretaries of the Ministries of Social Development of the GCC last year.

This recognition underscores the Bank's significant contributions to job locali-sation and its role as a leader in private sector nationali-sation efforts within the GCC region.

