DOHA: Qatar Chamber recently participated in the Qatar-Oman Investment Forum, held at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, in the presence of H E Mohammed bin Hassan Al Malki, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and H E Ibtisam bint Ahmed Al Farooji, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion of the Sultanate of Oman.

The Chamber’s delegation was presided over by Board Member Eng. Ali bin Abdul Latif Al Mesned and included Abdulrahman bin Abdullah Al Ansari, Dr Mohamed bin Jawhar Al Mohammed, and Ibtihaj Al Ahmadani.

In his remarks at the forum, Eng. Al Mesned underscored the pivotal role of the private sector in strengthening trade and investment ties between Qatar and Oman. He emphasized that private sector in both countries look forward to government-driven initiatives that can foster public-private partnerships in various sectors.

Al Mesned highlighted the abundance of promising investment opportunities available in both countries that the private sector can capitalize on, particularly in the logistics sector. He noted that joint Qatari-Omani projects have the potential to be established not only within Qatar and Oman but also in other international markets.

QC board member further praised the strong and cooperative relationship between the private sectors of Qatar and Oman, noting that Qatari investments in Oman continue to grow. He stressed that Qatari businessmen are eager to deepen their cooperation with their Omani counterparts.

