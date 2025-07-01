Rustaq – In a major step towards enhancing economic growth and food security, South Batinah is offering more than 100 plots of land for investment as part of its drive to meet the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

The initiative aims to attract quality investments across multiple sectors, including agriculture, industry, education and commercial services.

Haider bin Abdul Hadi al Lawati, Director General of Housing and Urban Planning in South Batinah, said the governorate is seeing strong interest from investors, thanks to an attractive business environment and diverse investment opportunities being made available.

“In the first half of 2025, we’ve added 40 new agricultural plots and are preparing 54 more for industrial, commercial and mixed-use projects,” Lawati said. “These plots will soon be offered through the Tatwir platform to ensure transparency and easy access for investors.”

He informed that six special plots have been set aside for private schools, fuel stations and business incubators. Additionally, industrial land in the wilayat of Musannah will be released under the ‘Choose and Invest’ initiative, supporting local entrepreneurs and SMEs.

In 2024, the governorate offered 40 agricultural plots, five plots for specialised services, and 80 commercial and industrial plots via public auction. Thirty-five industrial plots were distributed in Musannah under the Choose and Invest initiative.

Lawati added that land distribution continues to follow updated urban planning guidelines with focus on digital platforms and sustainable practices to ensure balanced growth while preserving natural resources.

In the agricultural sector, usufruct land contracts are playing a vital role in supporting food security. Initiatives such as greenhouse farming, aquaculture and livestock production are helping reduce reliance on imports and improve national self-sufficiency.

The move to offer land for investment is part of broader efforts under Oman Vision 2040 to diversify the economy, create job opportunities and foster sustainable development across the sultanate.

