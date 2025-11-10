More than 2,800 Chinese companies are operating in Egypt, with investments exceeding $8 billion across various sectors, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib announced.

During the Egypt-China Investment Forum in Cairo, El-Khatib highlighted that the trade volume between the two countries hit $16 billion in 2024.

The ministry allocated a specialized unit for China within the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) to provide comprehensive support to Chinese investors, El-Khatib added.

This unit will provide data on regulations and investment opportunities to solve any challenges that companies might face during the establishment and operation phases.

He also highlighted the possibility of developing companies in the Chinese currency (yuan).

Additionally, the minister affirmed the state’s keenness to expand the presence of Chinese companies in the Egyptian market by injecting new investments into priority sectors.

Such major industries include the automotive sector and its components, engineering, new and renewable energy, and solar panels.

The two sides witnessed the implementation of several major projects, most notably the TEDA company in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), which has become a successful model of Egyptian-Chinese economic partnership.

El-Khatib also outlined the success of other Chinese companies, such as Haier and Midea, in boosting local manufacturing and exports to regional markets.

Reflecting China's role as a strategic partner in Egypt's development journey, the minister revealed that the Chinese companies contributed to implementing the development programs in the New Administrative Capital, New Alamein City, and the high-speed electric train project.

Egypt's Vision 2030 aligns with the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in its objectives of reinforcing regional integration and expanding industrial and commercial ties among partner countries, the minister noted.

Finally, the minister pointed out that the Egyptian government plans to empower the private sector to be the main driver of economic growth, intending to be among the top fifty countries globally in trade and investment indicators within the next two years.

