What if the walls of your building could do more than just support your home? Layered wall systems are revolutionising architecture and Oman is at the forefront of this sustainable innovation.

Our shift to sustainable practices on all fronts includes changing the way that we build things. From utilising more sustainable and eco-friendly materials- like shifting from a clinker-dominant concrete to more sustainable materials that require lower heating temperatures like calcined clay.

While one step of green architecture lies in using materials that create less CO2 emissions, another significant step is increasing the efficiency of our buildings so that they require less energy to begin with.

That is where layered wall systems come in — a revolutionary yet simple concept that can, when done correctly, save an incredible amount of energy.

The history of using layered wall systems goes back to ancient civilisations that optimised insulation and regulated indoor temperatures with thermal layering techniques, evident in the mud brick structures of Mesopotamia to the double-wall techniques in Roman architecture. Today, layered wall systems have evolved into advanced, multi-functional assemblies with enhanced energy efficiency that contributes to reducing our carbon footprint, supporting our steps toward net-zero buildings.

The introduction of Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) was a game changer in the 1970s, marking a breakthrough in lightweight, flexible, energy-efficient solutions, to become a familiar sight in the US, Germany, Canada, Europe, Japan and China. The 1990s, on the other hand, saw the rise of cavity walls; a construction method incorporating an air gap between two layers to improve thermal insulation and prevent moisture. These innovations laid the groundwork for the modern layered wall systems we have today. Implementing various features including smart materials and renewable energy technologies to make buildings as energy efficient as possible.

Layered wall systems have continued to evolve to meet changing needs and energy efficiency standards. With increasing information and ever advancing technologies and processes, we have revolutionised the way we construct and layer our buildings; each layer serving a unique function to enhance aspects from insulation, moisture resistance and durability to make our buildings more energy efficient. Today, layered wall systems are the standard in sustainable design worldwide, meeting green certifications like LEED. From smooth interior finishes to vapor barriers that prevent moisture, high R-value insulation for thermal resistance and reflective cladding for heat reduction.

Oman’s wall-layering architectural efforts offer climate-specific, energy efficient approaches, utilising materials that suit its climate, reflective coatings and ceramic-based cladding to minimise heat gain, barriers in coastal regions to prevent moisture damage, EPS, mineral wool, vapor barriers, in systems that offer energy savings; extending building life and reducing cooling demand, and supporting Oman in its shift towards sustainable development.

Pioneering companies in the implementation of such systems in the region include Horizons Industrial Development Company L.L.C.’s ‘Rapidwall,’ a precast gypsum-based walling panel produced in the Wilayat of Suhar, Oman, that serves as both internal and external walls; eliminating the need for traditional bricks and blocks. Saint-Gobain also provides advanced wall layering solutions tailored for hot and humid climates like Oman’s; combining durability and energy efficiency. They also provide Gyproc plasterboards and vapor control layers for interior applications, ensuring thermal comfort and enhanced indoor air quality. These systems are sustainable, durable and designed to extend building lifespans while lowering energy consumption.

Internationally, countries like Sweden have advanced the use of layered wall systems with construction often employing multi-layered wall elements; integrating high-performance insulation and moisture barriers to achieve superior energy efficiency. These practices have been instrumental in meeting stringent energy standards and serve as models for sustainable building worldwide.

Incorporating layered wall systems in Oman aligns with the Oman Vision 2040 sustainability goals, enhancing building performance, reducing environmental impact and exemplifying the Sultanate’s commitment to pioneering sustainable architecture in the region to build a resilient, energy-efficient future, layer by layer. As Oman continues to lead in sustainable architecture, architects and builders are invited to further integrate these innovative systems into everyday construction through sustainable design, advanced technologies and climate-specific materials.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).