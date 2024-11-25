Barka hosts fourth race of Oman Camel Racing season

BARKA: The fourth race of the 22nd edition of the annual camel races for 2024-2025 season began on Friday. The race, being held in the Wilayat of Barka, will continue for four days with 89 rounds. The event, supported by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, is organised by the Oman Camel Racing Federation (OCRF) in cooperation with the Royal Camel Corps (RCC).

The race serves as the fourth event on the Federation’s calendar for the season and is one of 23 events recently announced by the OCRF’s Board of Directors.

The Royal Camel Corps has announced it will purchase the top camel from the main round from different category, as they will select from a specific 20 rounds.

The first day, Friday, featured 25 rounds dedicated to the ‘Hagayeg’ category - two-year-old camels competing over a distance of 3 km.

The second day featured 13 rounds dedicated to the ‘Hagayeg’ category over a distance of 4 km, in addition to three rounds for human riders over a 2-km distance.

The third day featured 7 rounds for the ‘Laqaya’ category, three-year-old camels, running 5 km in morning, and 17 rounds in the evening for 4 km.

The final day will see 22 rounds, and includes 12 rounds for the ‘Al Ythaa’ category, four-year-old camels, racing 5 km in the morning; six rounds for the ‘Al Thanaya’ category, five-year-old camels, covering 6 km; and six rounds for the ‘Al Hawl’ category, camels over six years old, also running 6 km.

The Oman Camel Racing Federation has also outlined participation conditions, which limit entry to purebred camels owned exclusively by Omanis. The use of blood stimulants, other stimulating substances and electric shocks is strictly prohibited.

The second day results are as follows: (round No, camel name, owner name)

1 Mokhail Hamood bin Abdullah al Muharbi

2 Htasha Said bin Salim al Jidaily

3 Shawahen Said bin Mohammed al Harthy

4 Al Ozoum Abdullah bin Said al Makhmari

5 Al Thabi Yasser bin Said al Bartmani

6 Aseel Badr bin Abdullah al Derei

7 Al Kaida Abdullah bin Sultan al Ghufaili

8 Al Hathba Ali bin Jameel al Wahibi

9 Al Shahiniya Mohammed bin Sultan al Junaibi

10 Al Ozoum Ghasi bin Salim al Mushaykhi

11 Al Mashghala Salim bin Hamood al Malki

12 Shomoukh Ahmed bin Abdullah al Derei

13 Mathkhoura Zayed bin Salim al Hashmi

Human rider rounds

1 Al Shahiniya Hamad bin Saed al Amri

2 Maraseel Amer bin Salim al Zar’ai

3 Mulfit Salim bin Said al Zar’ai



