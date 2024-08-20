Bahrain’s non-oil exports of products of national origin rose 4% to reach BD337 million ($894.4 million in July 2024 compared to BD323 million for same month in 2023. The top 10 countries for national origin product exports accounted for 68% of the export value.

Saudi Arabia ranked first among countries for non-oil exports (national origin) with BD61 million (18%). The US was second with BD28 million (8%) and the UAE third with BD25million (7%), according to the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), which released its July 2024 Foreign Trade report.

Agglomerated iron ores and concentrates alloyed worth BD83 million (25%) were the top products exported in July 2024 followed by unwrought aluminium alloys with BD77 million (23%) and unwrought aluminium not alloyed with BD18 million (5%).

Re-exports rise 22pc

The total value of non-oil re-exports increased by 22% to reach BD61 million, compared to BD50 million for same month in 2023. The top 10 countries for re-exports accounted for 84% of the re-exported value. The UAE ranked first with BD21 million (34%) followed by Saudi Arabia with BD18 million (30%) and Germany with BD3 million (5%).

As per the report, private cars worth BD9 million (15%) were the top product re-exported from Bahrain followed by gold ingots BD6 million (10%) and smartphones BD3 million (5%).

The value of non-oil imports has increased by 5% reaching to BD464 million in July 2024 in comparison with BD441 million for same month in 2023. The top 10 countries for imports recorded 70% of the total value of imports.

Most imports from China

China ranked first for imports to Bahrain, with a total of BD73 million (16%), followed by Australia with BD65 million (14%) and Brazil with 37 million (8%).

Other aluminium oxide worth BD66 million (14%) was the top product imported to Bahrain followed by non-agglomerated iron ores and concentrates with BD42 million (9%) and private cars with BD14 million (3%).

As for the trade balance, which represents the difference between exports and imports, the deficit recorded was BD66 million in July 2024 compared to BD68 million in July 2023.

