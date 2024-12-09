Bahrain - The total value of non-oil exports (National Origin) in Bahrain for October fell by 9% to hit BD316 million ($833 million) from last year's figure of BD349 million ($920 million), according to the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA).

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ranked first in the importers' list followed by the US and UAE with unwrought aluminum alloys emerging the top export product, stated iGA in its October 2024 Foreign Trade report, which encompasses data on Trade Balance, Imports, national origin Exports and Re-exports.

The top 10 countries in exports (National Origin) accounted for 75% of the exports (National Origin) value.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ranked first among countries for the non-oil imports from Bahrain totalling BD69 million (22%) followed by the US with BD40 million (13%) and UAE with BD31 million (10%).

Unwrought aluminum alloys emerged on top of the list of Bahrain's exports for October valued at BD94 million (30%) followed by agglomerated iron ores and concentrates alloyed with a value of BD40 million (13%) and unwrought aluminum not alloyed with BD20 million (6%).

According to iGA report, the value of non-oil imports has fallen by 17% to hit BD463 million in October over BD561 million for same month last year. The top 10 countries for imports recorded 71% of the total value of imports.

China ranked first for imports to Bahrain valued at BD70 million (15%), followed by Australia with BD54 million (12%) and UAE with 37 million (8%).

Other aluminum oxide topped the list of the kingdom's imports with a total value of BD48 million (10%), followed by four wheel drives with BD18.9 million (4.1%) and non-agglomerated iron ores and concentrates being the third with BD18.5 million (4%).

iGA said the total value of non-oil re-exports increased by 10% to hit BD75 million during October compared to BD68 million for same month last year.

The top 10 countries in re-exports accounted for 82% of the re-exported value. The UAE ranked first with BD24 million (32%) followed by KSA with BD14 million (19%) and Belgium with BD8 million (11%).

As per the report, turbo-jets topped the re-exported products list from Bahrain with a value of BD16 million (21%), followed by gold ingots worth BD5.3 million (7%) in the second spot and four wheel drives at third spot with BD5.1 million (6.8%).

As for the Trade Balance, which represents the difference between exports and imports, the deficit recorded BD72 million in October compared to a deficit of BD144 million last year.

