The Labour Ministry announced the inauguration of two job centres under the ‘Jobs+’ initiative at Riyadat Mall, managed by KPMG Fakhro, and at Inma Mall, managed by Propel Consultant, in collaboration with the private sector.

The two centres will offer a range of services to job seekers including in-person attendance, thereby enhancing the efficiency of services offered by the employment centers. The ‘Jobs+’ initiative provides institutions with the opportunity to access a wide pool of national talent to fill job vacancies in addition to other benefits such as wage support from Tamkeen through the National Employment Programme, job matching, candidate selection and interview preparation.

It also offers a variety of services to job seekers, both registered and unregistered with the Ministry of Labour, which include career counselling, job matching in addition to workshops and training courses designed to equip them with the necessary skills to secure and maintain employment opportunities in the private sector.

The centres are open to jobseekers who wish to register in person, during official working hours from Sunday to Thursday from 8.30am to 4pm. The inauguration of the two centres marks the first time that job centres under the ‘Jobs+’ initiative have been opened with plans underway to inaugurate more centres in collaboration with the private sector to be announced shortly. Institutions and job seekers interested in benefiting from the initiative can visit the website www.jobsplus.bh for more information on the services and registration process.

