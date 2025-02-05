Bahrain - MPs have unanimously approved a proposal calling for urgent action to replace unskilled foreign workers with Bahraini job-seekers who hold a secondary school certificate.

More than 6,000 nationals are searching for employment while many low-skilled positions continue to be occupied by expat labour, according to MP Muneer Suroor, who spearheaded the proposal.

“This imbalance must be corrected through decisive government action,” he told Parliament during its weekly session yesterday.

The proposal calls for a comprehensive plan to gradually replace foreign workers in unskilled and semi-skilled jobs with Bahrainis.

It suggests that government agencies, in collaboration with the private sector, should develop training programmes to equip job-seekers with the necessary skills for available positions.

The proposal also seeks the enforcement of stricter policies on work permits and visa renewals for unskilled foreign labourers, ensuring that vacancies are first offered to Bahrainis before considering non-citizens.

“We must create a system where hiring a Bahraini is the most straightforward and beneficial choice for employers,” said Parliament’s public utilities and environment affairs committee vice-chairman Bader Al Tamimi, who was one of the signatories to the proposal.

“The government has a duty to facilitate this transition through policy adjustments, training initiatives and incentives for companies that prioritise local talent,” he added.

“We believe that this plan will not only reduce unemployment but also strengthen the local workforce, improve economic conditions for Bahraini families and reduce reliance on expatriate labour in non-specialised fields.”

MPs also unanimously approved another scheduled proposal for a national employment strategy.

Five MPs, led by second deputy speaker Ahmed Qarata, had called for replacing foreign workers with Bahrainis in the public and private sectors.

Parliament’s services committee vice-chairman Mohammed Al Olaiwi said that it was time for the government to tackle the ongoing problem.

“Whenever we go to an event, funeral or wedding we are presented with CVs of people seeking employment for their children,” he pointed out.

“We are not the Labour Ministry, but we understand people’s frustration when an expat lands a job easily while Bahraini graduates are sitting at home.”

Both the proposals have been referred to the Cabinet for review.

